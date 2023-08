FARMINGTON, Mo. — A man was killed while attempting to walk across US 67 in Farmington Saturday night. Tommy Shafer, 50, was hit by a SUV and taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol says that Shafer was crossing US 67 at around 9 p.m. on the ramp from Missouri 221. That is when a woman driving a Buick Acadia struck him.

The driver’s vehicle has minor damage. It was towed away.