ST. LOUIS – A man was killed and a woman was hurt Saturday in a north St. Louis shooting.

The shooting happened just after 9 a.m. in the 1400 block of Cass and O’Fallon.

Investigators say a man was shot in the face and pronounced dead at the scene. A woman was shot in the leg and is being treated for her injuries.

Details on the suspect are limited at this time. Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating the shooting.