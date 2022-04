ST. LOUIS – A man was shot and killed Wednesday morning in the Forest Park Southeast neighborhood of St. Louis City.

The shooting happened in the 4200 block of Race Course Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene they found a man dead inside of a home due to a gunshot wound. They also found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital.

The investigation is ongoing. FOX 2 will continue to update this story with more information as it becomes available.