ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — A man was killed and a woman was wounded in a double shooting in north St. Louis County on Wednesday afternoon.

Police responded to a call for shots fired around 3:00 p.m. near Page and Quendo avenues in Pagedale. Officers found the man dead and the woman injured with gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

“It was an isolated event,” said Pagedale police Lt. Anthony Huckleberry. “We believe it was a targeted event.”

Authorities blocked off the area for hours as detectives investigated. It has since reopened.

A man, who did not want to be identified and lives nearby, said he heard the gunshots and pointed out the crime scene was near the bus stop.

“I heard 12 gunshots, two different rounds, and then it stopped,” he said. “I wish this stuff would stop. I wish our communities would come together, be tighter as a community, raise our kids in the right direction, prevent this type of stuff.”

Police have not said if the shooter was walking or driving.

“It’s probably the first shooting we’ve experienced of this magnitude in probably a year and a half,” Huckleberry said.

The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad was requested by Chief Eddie Simmons Jr., to assist with the investigation. Eighteen investigators with the Major Case Squad are investigating the crime. Authorities have not yet released the names of the victims.



The Major Case Squad is asking the community to help identify those who are responsible. Anyone with information should contact the Major Case Squad at (314) 726-1200. To remain anonymous, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).