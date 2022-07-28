ST. LOUIS – A Dupo, Illinois, man is accused of leading St. Louis police on a high-speed chase, with children in his vehicle, in order to avoid a drug arrest.

According to a probable cause statement from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, the incident took place on June 17 in the 5000 block of Wells Avenue, located in the Academy neighborhood.

Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop of a vehicle but the driver sped off. The vehicle only came to a stop after police had spiked a tire. The driver pulled into a dead end and fled on foot, leaving a 5-year-old and 6-year-old in the car.

The suspect discarded a plastic baggie containing methamphetamine. Police found a second bag of methamphetamine on the individual after taking him into custody. The total weight of the methamphetamine was 121.98 grams, which is just over a quarter-pound.

The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged Charles Nappier with two counts of first-degree endangering the welfare of a child and one count of second-degree trafficking drugs.