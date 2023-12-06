ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man accused in two St. Louis County bank robberies over the past month is behind bars on felony charges.

Prosecutors have charged Tyrone Leslie, 38, with two counts of first-degree robbery in connection with the case. Leslie is linked to a bank robbery on Nov. 14 in south St. Louis County and one on Dec. 2 in west St. Louis County.

Investigators say Leslie targeted the U.S. bank in the 13000 block of Tesson Ferry during his first robbery, demanding a note and advising that he had a gun. The man took off with an undisclosed amount of cash in a red Dodge Durango.

Several weeks later, Leslie reportedly targeted the PNC Bank located in the 15000 block of Manchester Road. Similarly to the first reported robbery, Leslie presented a note to the teller insisting he had a gun, demanded money and took off from the bank with some cash in a red Dodge Durango.

Authorities issued a warrant for Leslie’s arrest on Tuesday. He is jailed in St. Louis County on a $300,000 cash-only bond.