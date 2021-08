ST. LOUIS – A woman was rescued and a man is missing in the Mississippi River Saturday.

The two people were in a canoe on the Mississippi River near Riverview Drive and Chain of Rocks around noon when the canoe overturned and they both fell into the river, according to the St. Louis Fire Department.

The man tried to swim to shore but was swept away and the woman was found near the canoe.

There is no word on the condition of the woman.

Marine Rescue Task Force investigating.