ST. LOUIS — New information has emerged regarding a missing couple from Saint Louis City. Authorities are actively searching for Marquisha Williams and Trent Ivy. This morning, it was discovered that Ivy had been arrested in Racine County, Wisconsin.

Williams and Ivy have both been missing since Wednesday. While Williams’ whereabouts remain unknown, her family has been worried about her and praying for her safe return. Ivy is currently facing three charges: the use of a dangerous weapon, resisting an officer, and fleeing from an officer in a van.

As of this morning, Ivy is being held on a $10,000 bond. Williams, who was supposed to be at work at 7:00 a.m. on Wednesday, has not been seen since she dropped her kids off at daycare centers that morning.