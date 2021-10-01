Man on death row for killing St. Louis bank guard dies

Missouri

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Prison concept. Jail bars and metal handcuffs on the floor, dark background. 3d illustration

Courtesy: gettyimages

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A man on Missouri’s death row for a 2002 botched bank robbery that left a security guard dead has died in federal prison. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 58-year-old Robert Bolden Sr. died Sunday behind bars. The Federal Bureau of Prisons did not give the cause of Bolden’s death, but court records say Bolden was transferred in 2016 to the U.S. Medical Center for Federal Prisoners in Springfield, Missouri, after he suffered kidney failure and was placed on dialysis. He also had diabetes. Bolden was sentenced to death in 2006 for killing bank guard Nathan Ley outside a Bank of America in St. Louis during a botched robbery.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Trademark and Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News