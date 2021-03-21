Man on moped killed in hit and run accident in Jennings

JENNINGS, Mo. – A driver struck and killed a man riding his moped Sunday afternoon and then fled the scene of the accident.

According to Officer Tracy Panus, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis County Police Department, the crash occurred just before 6 p.m. near the intersection of Emma and Helen avenues.

The victim was riding a moped east on Emma and was struck by a 2018 silver Volvo. The driver in the Volvo got out of the car and left in a small white passenger vehicle. The Volvo was abandoned at the scene, Panus said.

The victim was rushed to a local hospital but pronounced dead. His name has not been released.

The department’s Bureau of Crimes Against Persons is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information on the investigation is asked to contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210. You can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward by calling CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS.