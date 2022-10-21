ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after police say two people robbed a man in south St. Louis who paid for a sex arrangement.

The incident unfolded around 6 p.m. Thursday in the 3600 block of Selena Street in the Marine Villa neighborhood. Investigators say a 37-year-old man paid to have sex with a woman and agreed to meet at a home in the area.

Investigators say, when the victim entered the home, a man came from behind and hit the victim with a weapon, though did not shoot him. The victim briefly lost consciousness before the man and woman he arranged a sexual encounter with took off with his wallet and keys.

The pair took off in the victim’s 2007 Cadillac CTS. After the suspects left, the victim was treated at a hospital for spinal pain.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update if more information becomes available.