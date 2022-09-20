ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a suspect pistol-whipped and carjacked a man from the Gravois Plaza parking lot in south St. Louis.

The incident unfolded around 3 a.m. Tuesday in the 3500 block of Bamberger Avenue in the Tower Grove South neighborhood.

Investigators say a 31-year-old man was sitting inside his 2008 Ford Fusion when he was approached by two suspects. He was pistol-whipped and forced out of his own car by one suspect while the other one watched. The suspects then left inside car and headed east on Gravois Avenue.

Police say the victim suffered a laceration and bruise to his forehead, though his injuries aren’t considered life-threatening. The victim refused additional medical treatment by the time police responded.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.