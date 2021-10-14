Man pleads guilty in drug-related death in St. Charles

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Charles man faces sentencing in January after pleading guilty to federal charges in connection with a drug overdose death.

Keith Kos Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday to charges of distribution of fentanyl and methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and a weapons count.

St. Charles County police were called to a home in January 2020 and found someone dead from an overdose. An investigation and toxicology exam determined the death was caused by fentanyl and meth intoxication.

Kos admitted he distributed the drugs to the victim.