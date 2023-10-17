ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man pleads guilty to a double murder in the Central West End.

A man and his seven-year-old daughter were killed. They were in a parked car on Laclede Avenue in January 2021. 30-year-old Javonn Nettles pleaded guilty to second-degree murder. He was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Nettles was originally charged with first-degree murder, but his trial was canceled twice because former prosecutor Kim Gardner’s office was not ready. New Circuit Attorney Gabe Gore says the current plea deal is not perfect, but it holds Nettles accountable for the murders.

An accomplice, André Anderson, is still awaiting trial in the case. FOX 2 will update this story with more information as it becomes available.