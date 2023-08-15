ST. LOUIS – A man from Florissant pleaded guilty to robbing three banks and shooting at Jefferson County deputies.

31-year-old Cameron Thomas dressed as a woman when he robbed the ‘First State Community’ Bank in October 2020. He came back the next day, trying to rob the same bank.

Police chased Thomas into High Ridge, which led to a shootout with deputies. He then forced his way into a woman’s apartment and held her at gunpoint until he was finally arrested.

Thomas had been convicted of another robbery in 2012. He faces at least 17 years in prison when sentenced on November 9.