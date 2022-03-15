Man pleads guilty to Hollywood Casino robbery exactly three years later

ST. LOUIS – A man pleaded guilty Monday to robbing the Hollywood Casino exactly three years ago.

Kevin Shumpert, 59, admitted to a second-degree robbery that happened on March 14, 2019.

The Maryland Heights Police Department said their investigation found that “Shumpert approached a woman in the Hollywood Casino St. Louis parking garage and tried to take her property. He kicked the victim in the legs and punched her in the face multiple times and then was able to take the victim’s purse. The victim suffered facial bruising, swelling, and internal lacerations inside of her mouth.”

His guilty plea was “a blind Alford plea, which means he admitted that the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office had the evidence to prove his guilt, though he was not admitting guilt, and that he had not negotiated this plea with prosecutors,” the St. Louis County prosecutor’s office said.

“This defendant gambled that he could rough up a woman and snatch her purse and get away with it, but he lost,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said. “At least with this guilty plea the victim in this case has been spared the trauma of testifying at trial, and hopefully this will bring her closure.”

Shumpert’s sentencing hearing is set for May 2.