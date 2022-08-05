ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man pleaded guilty Thursday to killing two people.

Jeffrey Tod, 56, was convicted of two counts of second-degree murder and two counts of armed criminal action. He shot and killed Deandre Moore on December 10, 2018 and Alvern Linzie on January 11, 2019. Both murders were committed in the car of the victim while on Tod’s driveway at his home on Williams Boulevard in Calverton Park.

Moore’s car was found with his body in it near Tod’s home. A witness saw Tod driving the victim’s car near the time of death. Linzie’s body was found next to his car in Tod’s garage. A witness saw Tod driving Linzie’s car around the garage. Tod admitted that he killed Linzie to an associate. An analysis of the bullets taken from the bodies of Moore and Linzie both matched a pistol found in Tod’s home.

The Major Case Squad and Calverton Park Police Department investigated these incidents. Calverton Park Police Chief Scott Amos was key to connecting the two murders. The state recommended prison sentences of 23 years for both counts of second-degree murder and three years for both counts of armed criminal action with all sentences to run concurrently. Tod must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole.

His sentencing is set to take place on August 22 at 9 a.m.