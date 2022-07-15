ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A man is charged with first-degree burglary and unlawful use of a weapon after admitting to entering his in-law’s Kirkwood home, demanding $300,000, and pointing a gun at his mother-in-law.

A court document said Todd Hilgert, 44, of Affton is going through a divorce with the victim’s daughter. Hilgert’s mother-in-law told police that he is not allowed in her home located in the 1100 block of Ascot Lane.

On Tuesday, he entered the home through a sliding door. The woman told police that he then “asked her for $300,000 to walk away from the divorce talks.” The woman said she then asked him to leave.

Once she asked Hilgert to leave, he pulled out a handgun, and a knife fell out of his pocket and onto the floor. Police said Hilgert admitted, “he did display the handgun to the victim.” The woman said Hilgert said “he was there to “harm” and “mess up” the victim’s husband, who was not at the residence.”

Officers arrived at the home and arrested the man. Hilgert told police he had a knife, mace, brass knuckles, and a handgun in his pocket. Those items were seized.

Hilgert’s bond was set at $50,000 cash only, 10 percent not authorized, and no contact with the victim.

“Divorces are messy enough without armed threats and attempts to shake down your in-laws for money,” St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said.