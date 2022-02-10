Man recently arrested for alleged murder last month in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A 55-year-old man was arrested Wednesday for an alleged homicide that happened last month.

Steven Johnson was taken into custody for first-degree murder and armed criminal action. St. Louis police responded to the 3000 block of Whittier Jan. 27 around 7:20 p.m. for a call for help.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 36-year-old Tyana Moore on a front porch suffering puncture wounds. EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene, according to police.

Warrants will be applied at the Circuit Attorney’s Office.

