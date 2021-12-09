Man reported missing; police find his car on Highway 370 in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The Bridgeton Police Department is searching for a missing 27-year-old man whose vehicle was discovered unoccupied on the shoulder of westbound Highway 370.

Police said Cameron Davis left work in north St. Louis County Wednesday evening and sent a coworker a text message saying he had stopped to help someone change a tire. It’s believed Davis was last seen on the shoulder of Highway 370 near St. Louis Mills Blvd. around 11 p.m.

Davis has not been seen or heard from since the text message. Bridgeton officers have been searching the area where his vehicle was located.

He was last seen wearing a black baseball-style hat, a black “Boeing” hooded jacket with white lettering, and black pants. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 134 pounds.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Bridgeton Police Department at 314-739-7557 or the Crime Tip Line at 314-373-3876.