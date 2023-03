PACIFIC, Mo. – Crews rescued two people involved in a flood in the Meramec River Monday morning.

Our Bommarito Automotive Group SkyFOX helicopter is flying over the area where driver and passenger have safely escaped from a car window after confronting a flood at Bend Road and Meramec Farm. The two are is safe, and the car will be towed from the area soon.

