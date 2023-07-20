ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – There was an emergency rescue overnight near Rockford Beach Park in Jefferson County. A man was trapped on a ledge at the base of a rock wall across the big river from the park.

He couldn’t climb the wall or cross the river, and someone heard him call for help. Rescuers from the High Ridge Fire Department responded around 12:30 a.m.

Emergency crews used a boat to rescue him, using pre-positioned anchor points to keep the boat from floating downriver. They are still unsure about how the man got on the ledge.

Rockford Beach was closed the past two weekends after a drowning, large crowds, and unlawful behavior.