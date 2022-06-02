ST. LOUIS – Detectives with the St. Louis Police Department are looking for a man accused of robbing another man at gunpoint Tuesday after a staged delivery.

Police say the situation unfolded around 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in the 2300 block of McCausland Avenue in the Ellendale neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim, a 68-year-old man, was walking into his apartment building when he was approached by a man carrying boxes. That man asked the victim to open the door so he could deliver packages. When the victim followed his request, the suspect reportedly showed a handgun and told the victim to get on the ground.

The suspect took off with the victim’s bag which contained money and personal items. No names have been released in the investigation. However, police shared several surveillance photos of the man accused in the investigation.

Detectives with the St. Louis Police Department are looking for a man accused of robbing another man at gunpoint Tuesday after a staged delivery. (Photo courtesy: STLMPD)

The suspect is described as a man in his 30s around 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 220 pounds. He was described as having a medium complexion and a Mohawk haircut. Surveillance photos captured the suspect wearing a yellow safety vest.

If you have any information on the suspect or the investigation, contact CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477) or a St. Louis Police Department 2nd District Detective at 314-444-0100.