ST. LOUIS – Two men robbed a man at gunpoint late Friday evening at the office of Cure Violence, a global anti-crime program based in St. Louis.

The situation unfolded around 11:30 p.m. Friday in the 5500 block of Natural Bridge Road in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Investigators say a 55-year-old man was inside the building at his desk when he suddenly heard his door open. Two men, unknown to the victim, entered the office armed with handguns. Police say they pointed guns at the victim, then took off with his wallet.

The suspects took off in a silver Buick LaCrosse in an unknown direction. Both suspects are believed to be in their young 20s.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.