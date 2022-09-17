ST. LOUIS – An investigation is underway after a group robbed a man at gunpoint and cut his hand overnight at his cousin’s home in north St. Louis.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. Friday at a home on Labadie Avenue. The victim’s injuries do not appear to be life-threatening. Police did not disclose whether the victim was in company of anyone else.

Investigators say the victim was sitting on a couch when a group of four or five people, including teenagers and young adults, confronted him. At least one person in that group pointed a gun to the man’s head while another cut him on the hand with a knife.

The suspects took off with the victim’s gun and left the home. The victim them left his cousin’s home, went back to his home and contacted police.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. Additional details are limited at this time. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.