Man robbed at gunpoint Friday night in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS – A man was robbed at gunpoint Friday night in St. Louis.

The victim told police that he was in the area of Lee Avenue and N. Newstead Avenue when an undescribed vehicle pulled up to him around 10 p.m. The suspects got out of the vehicle and one pointed a gun at the victim demanding money.

The victim told police that a fight broke out between him with one of the suspects that led to the other suspects getting involved. They forcibly took the victim’s money.

The suspects then drove away in the undescribed vehicle, according to police.

The victim was transported to the hospital with injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.