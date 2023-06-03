ST. LOUIS – A man was robbed at gunpoint Friday afternoon as he attempted to purchase marijuana in St. Louis.

The robbery happened around 4 p.m. in the 4100 block of C.D. Banks Avenue in the Vandeventer neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim, a 21-year-old man, met the suspect around the area as part of an arrangement to purchase marijuana. During the meetup, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the victim’s bag.

The victim complied, handing over two firearms in his possession and a bag with personal items. The suspect took off in a silver Keep SUV.

No suspect information is available at this time. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.