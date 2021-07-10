Man robbed in parking lot at St. Louis bar

ST. LOUIS – A 26-year-old man told police that he was robbed in the back parking lot of a sports bar in downtown St. Louis.

The victim said he was sitting in his vehicle July 9 around 10 p.m. at Paddy O’s when he was approached by a man wearing dark clothes and a ski mask.

The suspect held out a handgun and ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle and onto the ground, according to St. Louis Police.

The suspect, along with another suspect who also was wearing dark clothes and a ski mask, went through the victim’s vehicle and took his handgun.

Both suspects then entered a gray four-door sedan and fled the scene, according to police.

The investigation is ongoing.