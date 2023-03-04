ST. LOUIS – One man was robbed of his cell phone at gunpoint at a St. Louis apartment complex, reportedly escaping a situation with 11 armed suspects.

The incident unfolded around 8:30 p.m. Thursday in the 900 block of North Euclid Avenue in the Fountain Park neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim, a 19-year-old man, entered the lobby of an apartment building with several others when one man asked to use his cell phone. The victim gave him permission.

After that, the man pointed a pistol at the victim and demanded his password. The victim provided the password, and the man accused of taking his cell phone got away.

The victim told police that 10 additional suspects, all believed to be men, were armed at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported from the situation.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation. FOX 2 will update as more information becomes available.