ST. LOUIS – A man was robbed Monday morning while changing a flat tire in St. Louis.

The incident unfolded just after midnight Monday in the 4200 block of Page Boulevard in the Vandeventer neighborhood.

Investigators say the victim, a 27-year-old man, and his girlfriend were heading eastbound on Page Boulevard when they experienced a flat tire. They pulled over and started changing the tire with a spare.

As that was happening, one armed suspect pulled out a firearm and demanded items from both victims. They handed over some undisclosed items over to the suspect before he promptly ran away.

Police say the suspect was wearing all black clothing and a ski mask. No arrests have been reported in this case. The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the investigation.