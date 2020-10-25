Man robs bank in Imperial

IMPERIAL, Mo. – A man robbed a First State Community Bank in Imperial, Missouri Saturday at about 10:35 a.m.

Police said the bank is located in the 4500 block of Old State Route 21. They said a man entered the bank and passed the teller a note demanding money. The suspect provided the teller with a bag. The suspect then took the bag and the note and fled the building.

He left out of the front doors and drove away in a silver or gray passenger vehicle. He went north on Old State Highway 21.

The investigation is ongoing.