ST. LOUIS – Police say a man robbed his ex-girlfriend and took off with her car battery early Wednesday morning in south St. Louis.

It happened in the 4700 block of Minnesota Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood just before 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say a 38-year-old woman and another person were working to repair her car battery. While that happened, a 45-year-old man, the woman’s ex-boyfriend, confronted her. Police say the suspect removed the battery from the vehicle, produced a weapon and threatened the victim.

The suspect took off with the victim’s car battery, which police later found in a nearby year. It’s unclear whether the suspect was arrested in this case.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating four overnight robberies from Tuesday night to Wednesday morning, including the incident on Minnesota Avenue. Police say none of the robberies are connected.