ST. LOUIS – A food delivery took an unexpected turn when the delivery driver met a suspect with a gun Tuesday evening in south St. Louis.

The robbery occurred around 7:55 p.m. on December 5 in the 4200 block of Ellenwood in the Bevo neighborhood.

The delivery driver, a 53-year-old man, met a man who pointed a gun at his stomach and demanded his food. The driver handed over the food before leaving the scene.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says that the incident is still under investigation.