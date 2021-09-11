Man robs phone store in St. Louis, no injuries reported

ST. LOUIS – A Boost Mobile located off Page Boulevard was robbed Friday evening.

According to police, a suspect entered the business and pointed a gun at a 28-year-old woman. The suspect got money from the register and took the victim’s firearm before fleeing on foot.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a man in his 50s or 60s, 6 feet tall, medium to heavy build with a dark complexion. He was wearing blue jean overalls, a hat, sunglasses, and a mask.

The investigation is ongoing.