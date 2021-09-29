Man run over, killed by own car in St. Louis carjacking

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Police say a man was run over and killed by his own car in a carjacking in St. Louis’ Central West End neighborhood.

Police say the carjacking happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Minutes later, police found an injured, unresponsive man on the street.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was not immediately released.

Police quickly determined that the man had been robbed of his car at gunpoint, then fatally injured by the fleeing carjacker.

Officers found the victim’s car and arrested a man following a foot chase. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.