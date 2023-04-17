ST. LOUIS — A man was shot at a south St. Louis gas station parking lot Sunday evening. He ran inside the convenience store for help before collapsing. He was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition.

Police were called to investigate the shooting in the 3200 block of South Jefferson at around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. They found the 31-year-old victim inside the store, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was unable to describe what happened because of his injuries.

Homicide detectives are now handling this case. The suspect was wearing a white hooded sweatshirt and a facemask.