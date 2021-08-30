Man runs over officer’s legs on I-270 near West Florissant

ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis County Police officer was hit by a car on I-270 near West Florissant early Sunday morning.

The officer was working a traffic crash at approximately 1:13 a.m. when investigators say the officer encountered a suspicious man. The man attempted to leave the scene in a vehicle and subsequently began dragging the officer. Police said the driver ran over the officer’s legs.

The officer was treated at the hospital and released. Police are still looking for the driver.

