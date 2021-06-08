Man seen dragging St. John Police officer last month arrested Monday

ST. JOHN, Mo. – The man accused of dragging a St. John Police Officer during a traffic stop last month has now been arrested and charged.
Doorbell camera video captured the incident after the officer fell off of the car on May 20.
Later that night, the same man, Wendell Mosley, 30, led St. Louis County Police officers on a chase during which two police cars collided. This ended the pursuit.
The Post-Dispatch reported U.S. Marshalls arrested Mosley Monday at a hotel in south St. Louis County.
He is being held without bond on charges of first-degree assault on a law enforcement officer and felony fleeing.