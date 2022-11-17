ST. LOUIS – A federal judge has sentenced a St. Louis man over an armed robbery that later led him and another man crashing into a funeral procession.

Diven Steed was sentenced to 10 years and five months over the crimes, which date back to Dec. 5, 2020.

Investigators say Steed and another man, Collis Lee, entered an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Jennings with pistols and stole money from the store’s cash registers. Lee is also accused of pistol-whipping a clerk twice, while Steed reportedly threatened to kill two clerks during the robbery.

When Steed and Lee left the store, witnesses pointed them out to police. Police say Lee crashed into a limousine that was part of a three-car funeral procession while trying to avoid police. Five people in the limousine were hurt.

According to a plea agreement, Steed left the vehicle and ran toward some homes, refusing officers’ orders to drop his gun. One officer then fired twice at Steed, shooting him in the buttocks.

Steed pleaded guilty in August to a robbery charge and a charge of brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a violent crime. Lee pleaded guilty to similar charges last year and was sentenced to 11 years and three months in prison.