ST. LOUIS – A man has been sentenced to 12 years in prison after a reduced charge in a 2021 St. Louis murder case.

Stephen C. Taylor, 32, pleaded guilty last week to criminal charges of involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action. A judge sentenced him in the death of Da’twon Thompson on Oct. 1, 2021.

Investigators say Thompson was fatally shot at the Bristol Place Townhomes in the 2100

block of Kisling Lane in the city’s Old North St. Louis neighborhood. Thompson, then 24 years old, was killed while out on bail in the 2016 St. Louis murder of John Moore. He was acquitted in another 2016 homicide case.

Taylor was indicted on first-degree murder last year and armed criminal action charges last year. As part of a plea deal, he was sentenced to nine years for involuntary manslaughter and three for armed criminal action. The sentences will run concurrently.