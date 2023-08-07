JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Attorney General’s office says that a man has been sentenced to ten years in prison for his role in the death of Karla Delcour in 1987. Kirby King pled guilty to manslaughter and felonious restraint in June. He was initially charged with second-degree murder.

“As Attorney General, I want to send the message that my office will persist in obtaining justice for victims, no matter how much time has elapsed since the crime was committed,” stated Attorney General Bailey. “I’m proud of the work my Cold Case Unit did in partnership with the Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney in this case to do just that.”

Karla Jane Delcour was found dead with her wrists and neck bound by a cord in the woods near St. Clair. King’s social circles overlapped with Delcour. He was questioned in 1987 after her body was found but never charged.

Investigators believe Delcour was killed at a home in the city of Union on June 21, 1987. Her body was found about four days later 2 miles west of St. Clair, where she was living.