Man sentenced for 2017 murder of 67-year-old Affton woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A 27-year-old Bosnian national was told Tuesday at a sentencing hearing that he’ll be deported following the completion of his sentence for a 2017 murder.

Danijel Colic received dual 22-year sentences for the murder of Joan Furlong.

Furlong was found stabbed to death in her home in the 8400 block of Hampstead Drive on September 21, 2017. Her car, wallet, and cellphone were missing.

Furlong’s vehicle was spotted at a nearby gas station. Surveillance video shows the person driving the vehicle attempt to use the victim’s credit card at the gas station.

St. Louis County Police eventually located the stolen vehicle and traced fingerprints found inside the car to a suspect, identified as Colic.

Colic was eventually arrested in Kentucky and extradited back to St. Louis County. He was charged with first-degree murder and one count of armed criminal action.

Colic pleaded guilty to both charges in April 2021. He’ll serve both sentences concurrently. He must serve at least 85% of the sentence (18.7 years) before he’s eligible for release.

Colic has been detained since Oct. 2017 and will receive credit for time served. However, upon his release from prison, Colic will be deported to his native Bosnia, since he came to the United States as a small child and never applied for US citizenship.