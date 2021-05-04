Man sentenced for 2019 threats against St. Charles County judge

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A Chesterfield man was sentenced Tuesday for threatening a St. Charles County circuit judge in 2019.
According to court documents, Brian Gross made the threats on March 27 and July 19, 2019 against Judge Ted House.
Prosecutors said Gross called the St. Charles County Courthouse and left a pair of messages on the Circuit Clerk’s office voicemail. Gross made violent threats against Judge House and said he was “coming to get him.”
The voice on the recordings was later identified as Gross by his probation and parole officer.
Gross was arrested and jailed in 2019 and charged with two counts of tampering with a judicial officer. He pleaded guilty in Feb. 2021.
Gross was sentenced to six and eight months in prison.