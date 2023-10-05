ST. LOUIS – A Lemay, Missouri, man was sentenced Thursday in connection with a 2020 murder in St. Louis City’s Bevo neighborhood.

Darryl Anderson Jr., 37, appeared in St. Louis Circuit Court and pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

Anderson told the court he shot and killed Daron Jefferson on June 11, 2020, outside a 7-Eleven store in the 4900 block of Christy Boulevard. Jefferson was 29.

Police and prosecutors did not mention a motive for the murder.

Anderson was originally charged with first-degree murder. His trial was set to begin next week.

Anderson will receive credit for three years of time served.