ST. LOUIS – A 31-year-old St. Louis man was sentenced Thursday for his role in an attempted robbery and shooting at a local jewelry store.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Deven Strauther and at least two other people drove a stolen Infiniti sedan to Robinson’s Jewelers on May 25, 2019, with the intent to rob the business.

Strauther, who pleaded guilty to his crimes in January 2022, admitted he and another person were armed as they tried to enter the store.

The jewelry store has two sets of doors at the entrance. The second door has a security measure that must be opened electronically by a staff member.

When Strauther and the other person were unable to gain access to the store, Strauther kicked out the lower portion of the glass door to try and gain entry.

The business owner and an off-duty police officer were inside the store at the time of the attempted break-in. Both people had guns and fired at Strauther. Strauther returned fire as he and his criminal cohort ran from the business.

Strauther was located at St. Louis University Hospital about 30 minutes later, suffering from two gunshot wounds to his abdomen. He didn’t confess to anything at the time, but police later found the Infiniti sedan used in the crime. Strauther’s blood was inside the vehicle. Not only that, investigators were able to determine the vehicle had been at Robinson’s at the time of the attempted robbery.

A U.S. District Court judge sentenced Strauther to eight years and four months in federal prison.