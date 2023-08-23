ST. LOUIS – A man pled guilty to second degree murder for a killing in a Taco Bell parking lot near Downtown St. Louis. Jamar Burns, 32, will be serving up to 15 years for the death of Darrion Powell.

Surveillance video captured the shooting at the Taco Bell on Chouteau Avenue on May 21, 2020. Burns shot Powell and told someone else to take marijuana from him.

A plea deal reduced the murder charges from the first to the second degree. Three other counts were dismissed as a part of the agreement. Burns will have to serve 85 percent of his 15-year sentence. He will get credit for more than three years of jail time served.

Burns apologized to Powell’s family in court Wednesday. He will finish a four-year prison term on federal gun charges before the murder sentence begins.