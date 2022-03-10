Man sentenced for filming sexual abuse of Jefferson County girl

ST. LOUIS – A registered sex offender from St. Louis County is going to federal prison after admitting to filming himself abusing a child and secretly recording videos of another minor in the bathroom.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Eastern District of Missouri said Scott Reinhardt II pleaded guilty in December 2021 to one count of production of child pornography.

Scott Reinhardt II. (Source: Missouri Sex Offender Registry via the Missouri State Highway Patrol)

Reinhardt, 36, sexually abused one victim, who was under the age of 10 at the time, between Feb. 1, 2020 and Dec. 13, 2020, in Jefferson County.

According to a plea agreement, Reinhardt used his cellphone to record video and produce images of the abuse. Reinhardt used the same phone to record the second victim while she was nude in the bathroom of a home he shared with the victim’s mother.

Reinhardt was placed on the sex offender registry after being convicted in November 2014 for one count of second-degree statutory rape and two counts second-degree statutory sodomy for raping a 14-year-old in Jefferson County. He was sentenced to five years in state prison for those crimes.