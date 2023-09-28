NORMANDY, Mo. — A man has been sentenced to 24 years in prison for shooting and killing his best friend. A jury convicted Korrie Black, 23, of second degree murder armed criminal action.

Prosecutors say Black shot and killed Gerrian Green, 16, on November 24, 2018. There was an argument over Black returning a gun he borrowed from Green.

Gerrian Green

Green’s sister witnessed the shooting and presented her testimony to the court. She said that he did not do anything physical to provoke Black and was not close enough to pose a threat.

Black testified in his own defense. He also attempted a re-enactment of the shooting. The jury rejected his argument that he fired in self-defense.

“The victim’s sister, who was a child of 15 when she saw her big brother shot and killed, gave incredibly composed and credible testimony that the jury believed over the defendant, who killed his own best friend for no reason. I hope this guilty verdict and sentence brings some closure to the victim’s family,” states St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell.

FOX 2 covered the shooting in 2018. Green was shot multiple time outside the home. Black drove off in a vehicle and police were looking for him for days. He eventually turned himself in.