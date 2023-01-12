ST. LOUIS – A St. Louis man will likely spend the rest of his life in prison for raping a 13-year-old girl at Compton Hill Reservoir Park.

A jury convicted Clarence Battle, 58, on Nov. 30, 2022, of statutory rape and statutory sodomy, but acquitted him on a second count of statutory sodomy.

The rape happened overnight on March 10, 2021.

In court documents, St. Louis police claimed the 13-year-old victim sneaked out of her home around 2 a.m. to meet a friend in the park, located along S. Grand Boulevard near Interstate 44.

The girl was waiting for her friend when Battle, a stranger, walked up and threatened to shoot the teen if she didn’t have sex with him, prosecutors said. Battle removed the girl’s clothes and raped her.

After Battle fled the area, the girl’s friend found the victim, who was upset and crying. They called the police and went to a hospital for an exam.

Surveillance video presented at trial showed Battle at the park that morning. Prosecutors also presented evidence of Battle’s DNA recovered from the victim.

A St. Louis Circuit Court judge sentenced Battle to 25 years on each count. Those sentences must run consecutively.