ST. LOUIS – A federal judge sentenced a man to more than 10 years in prison for orchestrating an armored car robbery last spring.

Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Missouri said Mark Diggs, 21, pleaded guilty in April to robbery, possession of a firearm, and brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a crime.

According to court documents, Diggs admitted to robbing two employees of ATM Solutions on May 31, 2022. They were working on an ATM for Vantage Credit Union at an undisclosed location in St. Louis County.

Diggs reportedly emerged from the back seat of a white Kia Optima while armed with an AM-15 firearm. He demanded that an employee throw him a bag of cash. The robbery was captured on video.

Later on, a Missouri Highway Patrol trooper discovered the money bag, and Diggs’ DNA was later found on paper inside it.

Diggs’ co-conspirator and driver, Gregreonia Hampton, pleaded guilty in May to one count of aiding and abetting a robbery. Hampton will be sentenced on Aug. 23.